Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. 48,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,549. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

