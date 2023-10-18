Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VO stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $207.72. 183,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $213.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.22 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

