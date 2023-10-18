Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.56. 79,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,388. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.61 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

