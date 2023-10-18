Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 7.7% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $21,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 72,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

