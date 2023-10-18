Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. 1,268,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

