Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,038 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,182,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,942,000 after purchasing an additional 855,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after purchasing an additional 524,469 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

