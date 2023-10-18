Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,737,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 274,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

