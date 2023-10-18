Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.39. 119,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,276. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

