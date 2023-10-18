Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VB stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.68. 53,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.43 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.