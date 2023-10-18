Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VB stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.39. 119,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,276. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $193.47. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.