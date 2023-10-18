Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Cut by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $211.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.21 and a one year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

