Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Trimmed by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,827,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $149.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,661. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $161.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

