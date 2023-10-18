Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,344,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.3% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $243,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. 1,665,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

