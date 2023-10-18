Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.20. 1,108,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,154. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.29 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

