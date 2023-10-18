Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by Trustees of the Smith College

Trustees of the Smith College trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 24.8% of Trustees of the Smith College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.81. 371,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.10 and a 200-day moving average of $214.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.29 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $302.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

