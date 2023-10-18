Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $138.12. 586,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,542. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

