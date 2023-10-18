Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.67. 163,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 514,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $229,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.