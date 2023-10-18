Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Argus downgraded Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 9.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,029 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

