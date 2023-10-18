Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.2 %

EXPD stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.