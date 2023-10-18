Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $201.80 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.