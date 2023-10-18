Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FedEx by 31.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.68 and a 200-day moving average of $245.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $149.64 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.