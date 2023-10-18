Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 258.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Terex by 812.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Terex by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Terex Stock Up 0.4 %

TEX stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.