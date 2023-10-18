Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 67.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.61. 324,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,422. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $254.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

