Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 262,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

