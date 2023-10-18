Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,561 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.76. The company had a trading volume of 136,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.43 and a 12-month high of $210.00.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
