Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,561 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.76. The company had a trading volume of 136,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.43 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.