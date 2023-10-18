Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 416,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,148. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

