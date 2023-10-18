Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.12. 48,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.33 and a 12-month high of $214.79.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

