Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 15,071 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after purchasing an additional 550,175 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,823,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 465,234 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,604,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

