Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,479 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 1,032,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,619. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.