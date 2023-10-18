Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,005 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,803 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

