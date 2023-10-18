Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.40% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 156,835 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1849 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.