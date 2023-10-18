Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 522,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 754,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305,846 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,065,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,722,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2,477.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMUB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 145,446 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

