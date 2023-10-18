Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $272.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.