Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 89,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

