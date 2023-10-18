Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.33. 885,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,394. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

