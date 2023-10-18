Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 11,566,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,327,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

