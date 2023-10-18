Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. 1,807,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,595. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.01. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

