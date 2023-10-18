Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VMBS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 270,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,195. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
