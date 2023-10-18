Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,237. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.