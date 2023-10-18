Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. 566,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

