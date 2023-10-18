Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. 135,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,059. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

