Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.14. 7,883,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,694. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

