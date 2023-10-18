Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.32. The company had a trading volume of 91,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.82 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

