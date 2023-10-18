Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.74 on Wednesday, hitting $248.11. 41,533,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,791,250. The company has a market capitalization of $787.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.19. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

