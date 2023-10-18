Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. 123,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,475. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.61 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

