Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 3,679,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,054,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

