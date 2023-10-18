Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 17,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 150,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,204,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,641. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

