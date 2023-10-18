Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

