Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after buying an additional 175,256 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 372,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

