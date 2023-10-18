Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

NYSE MO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

